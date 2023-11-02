Expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Papia’s bail order stayed

The Appellate Division today stayed a High Court order until January 8 that granted bail to expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for amassing illegal wealth.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim of the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division passed the order.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC in the court.

On Wednesday, the HC granted six months of bail to Papia in a case filed by the ACC for amassing wealth beyond her known sources of income.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order.

Later, the ACC filed a petition with the Appellate Division this morning seeking a stay on the HC bail order.

The petition was heard in the chamber judge's court in the afternoon.

On February 23, 2020, Rab raided two flats belonging to Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon, a day after arresting them from Dhaka airport.

Counterfeit notes and foreign currencies worth around Tk 2.5 lakh were seized from them during the drive.

About Tk 58 lakh was recovered from the two flats on Indira Road in Dhaka belonging to the couple and a presidential suite at a five-star hotel in the capital.

Apart from the lavish flats, Papia and her former Chhatra League leader husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon own two more flats and two plots worth around Tk 2 crore in Narsingdi and a number of luxurious cars.

Three cases were filed against them -- two at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms Act and the Special Powers Acts and another with Airport Police under the Special Powers Act-1974.

On August 4, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Papia and her husband for embezzling Tk 6.24 crore.

On October 12, 2020, a Dhaka court sentenced Papia and Sumon to 27 years imprisonment each in the arms case.