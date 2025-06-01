Expelled Jamaat man who kicked woman in front of police arrested in Ctg

Police today arrested the sacked Jamaat man who was seen kicking a woman during a protest organised by the Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote in the port city's Jamal Khan area on Wednesday following the acquittal of Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam.

The arrestee is SM Sibagat Ullah, alias Akash Chowdhury, 32.

Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, told The Daily Star, "Akash Chowdhury was arrested in the city's Lal Dighi area around 3:00pm in a case filed by police."

After the video footage of the attack went viral on news and social media, it sparked outrage from various quarters who demanded his immediate arrest.

Following the massive criticism, Jamaat earlier expelled Akash from the party, denying the party's involvement in the attack. The party also said Jamaat would not take responsibility for anyone's personal actions.

According to media reports, Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote's leaders and activists were attacked by members of the "Anti-Shahbagh Mancha" during a rally in front of the Chattogram Press Club on Wednesday, a day after a similar attack on the group's Rajshahi unit. At least 15 people were injured in the Chattogram attack.

The incident took place around 3:30pm in the Jamal Khan area of the city. Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote alleged that Islami Chhatra Shibir activists were behind the recent attacks on its members in Chattogram.

Following the incident, Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector Nowsher Qureshi filed the case, naming Obaidur Rahman, Md Selim, and 15 to 20 unnamed others in this connection.