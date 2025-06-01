Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sun Jun 1, 2025 07:19 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 09:03 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Expelled Jamaat man who kicked woman in front of police arrested in Ctg

Sun Jun 1, 2025 07:19 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 09:03 PM
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sun Jun 1, 2025 07:19 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 09:03 PM
Jamaat man arrested for kicking woman
Photo: Courtesy/CMP

Police today arrested the sacked Jamaat man who was seen kicking a woman during a protest organised by the Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote in the port city's Jamal Khan area on Wednesday following the acquittal of Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam.

The arrestee is SM Sibagat Ullah, alias Akash Chowdhury, 32.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, told The Daily Star, "Akash Chowdhury was arrested in the city's Lal Dighi area around 3:00pm in a case filed by police."

After the video footage of the attack went viral on news and social media, it sparked outrage from various quarters who demanded his immediate arrest.

Read more

Azharul’s acquittal: ‘Shibir behind the attacks’

Following the massive criticism, Jamaat earlier expelled Akash from the party, denying the party's involvement in the attack. The party also said Jamaat would not take responsibility for anyone's personal actions.

According to media reports, Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote's leaders and activists were attacked by members of the "Anti-Shahbagh Mancha" during a rally in front of the Chattogram Press Club on Wednesday, a day after a similar attack on the group's Rajshahi unit. At least 15 people were injured in the Chattogram attack.

The incident took place around 3:30pm in the Jamal Khan area of the city. Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote alleged that Islami Chhatra Shibir activists were behind the recent attacks on its members in Chattogram.

Following the incident, Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector Nowsher Qureshi filed the case, naming Obaidur Rahman, Md Selim, and 15 to 20 unnamed others in this connection.

Related topic:
Jamaatkicking woman during protest
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jamaat men to use 'sheaf of paddy'

6y ago

BNP-Jamaat out to oust govt, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

9y ago

Fakhrul concerned over Hummam

8y ago
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lays foundation stones of 24 Economic Zones

BNP-Jamaat clique to destroy country if returns to power: PM

6y ago

Jamaat-Shibir men attack cops from procession in Sylhet; OC, SI injured

3y ago
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

ভয়াবহ নদী দখল: শাহ সিমেন্টের কবলে ধলেশ্বরী ও শীতলক্ষ্যার মোহনা

মুন্সিগঞ্জে ধলেশ্বরী ও শীতলক্ষ্যার মোহনায় বিশাল এই স্থাপনা যেন বাংলাদেশের লাগামহীন নদী দখলের এক ভয়াবহ নিদর্শন।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

গাজা থেকে যেভাবে হজে গেলেন ফিলিস্তিনি প্রকৌশলী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে