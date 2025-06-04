Expelled Jamaat activist who assaulted woman protester in Ctg gets bail

A Chattogram court today granted bail to SM Sibagat Ullah, also known as Akash Chowdhury, an expelled Jamaat-e-Islami activist who was arrested after video footage showed him kicking a woman during a protest by Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote in the city's Jamal Khan area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakkar Siddique granted Akash bail on the condition that he must appear before the court daily until June 15, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mafiz Uddin confirmed to The Daily Star.

Akash, 32, was arrested after a video of the assault during last week's rally went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and calls for his immediate arrest.

The demonstration was organised in protest of the recent acquittal of Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam.

Amid mounting criticism, Jamaat-e-Islami expelled Akash, stating it would not take responsibility for the individual actions of any party member. According to media reports, members of "Anti-Shahbagh Mancha" allegedly attacked protesters of Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote in front of the Chattogram Press Club. The attack, which took place around 3:30pm that day, left at least 15 people injured.

This came a day after a similar assault on the group's Rajshahi unit.

Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote has blamed activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir for the attacks on its members in Chattogram.

Following the incident, Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector Nowsher Qureshi filed a case naming Obaidur Rahman, Md Selim, and 15 to 20 unidentified individuals in connection with the violence.