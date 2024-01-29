Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Mon Jan 29, 2024 09:27 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 09:34 PM

Expelled AL leader held with yaba

Representational image. File photo

A Thakurgaon court today sent an expelled Awami League leader to jail after he was arrested with 50 pieces of yaba tablets in the district's Baliadangi upazila.

Al Monsur, 45, former organising secretary of the upazila unit, was arrested in College Para area, said Inspector Farhad Akandth of the Department of Narcotics Control in Thakurgaon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A case was also filed with Baliadangi Police Station.

According to party sources, Monsur was caught red-handed with 1,500 yaba tablets from his fertiliser shop at Kachkhali Bazar under the same upazila on May 9, 2023.

He was expelled following the incident.

