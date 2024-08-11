Expatriate shot dead in Jashore

Criminals shot and killed an expatriate who was visiting his village home on vacation in Jashore Sadar upazila early yesterday.

Meher Ali, 40, who was living and working in Kuwait, arrived in Bangladesh on July 24.

The victim's brother-in-law, Ali Hossain, said Meher was shot in the head when he went out to close the outer gate of his house at Baziatola village under Churamankati union around 12:30am.

When family members took him to Jashore General Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body was kept at the mortuary of the hospital for an autopsy.

Ali Hossain further said that some local youths, identified as supporters of Awami League leaders, had been demanding Tk 5 lakh as extortion money from the family.

On information, the army detained two people in connection with the murder and handed them over to the local police station.

Confirming the matter last night, Jashore Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector Akhtar Hossain said a case was filed over the murder.