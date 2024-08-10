Expatriate shot dead in Jashore

An expatriate was shot dead by miscreants in front of his house in Jashore's Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased, Meher Ali, returned to Bangladesh from Kuwait on July 24.

Meher Ali's brother-in-law Ali Hossain said criminals shot the victim in his head when he was closing the main gate of his house at Baziatola village around 12:30am, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Family members took him to Jashore General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body was kept at the mortuary of the hospital, he said.

Ali Hossain further said that some identified local youths, being supported by Awami League activists, had been demanding Tk five lakh extortion from the family before the fall of the government on August 5.

On information, some army persons detained two people in connection with the murder and handed them over to the police station.

Jashore Kotwali Police Station's duty officer Sub-Inspector Akhtar Hossain said that he heard the incident. However, no written complaint was filed till filing of this report at 11:00am..