Expat woman stabbed to death in Jashore

A woman was stabbed to death in her residence in Jashore's Jhikargacha upazila early today.

The deceased was identified as Ferdousi Begum, 42, wife of Altaf Hossain. She is an expat who returned from Spain about a year ago with her family for her son Ahsan Kabir Hriday's wedding, said Nishat Al Nahian, additional superintendent (Navaran circle) of Jashore Police.

Altaf had returned to Spain after the wedding, while Ferdousi, with her 12-year-old daughter Jannatul, stayed back, according to locals.

According to police and relatives, some robbers had entered their house through the kitchen window around 3:00am.

Sensing their presence, Ferdousi confronted them.

They attacked Ferdousi, stabbing her multiple times. She died on the spot.

They also attacked Jannatul with sharp weapons, leaving her critically injured. She is currently being treated at Jashore General Hospital.

"The thieves took off after Jannatul started calling her uncles for help. However, they have taken some gold ornaments and other valuables. We are trying to identify and arrest them," the officer added.