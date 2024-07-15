Expat stabbed to death in Jashore

A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of robbers at her residence in Jashore's Jhikargachha upazila early yesterday.

The deceased is Ferdousi Begum, 42, wife of Altaf Hossain. She is an expatriate who returned from Spain about a year ago with her family for her son's wedding, said Nishat Al Nahian, additional superintendent (Navaran circle) of police in Jashore.

Altaf had returned to Spain after the wedding, while Ferdousi and her 12-year-old daughter stayed back.

According to police and relatives, some robbers had entered their house through the kitchen window around 3:00am.

Sensing their presence, Ferdousi confronted them. The robbers attacked Ferdousi, stabbing her multiple times. She died on the spot.

They also attacked Jannatul with sharp weapons, leaving her critically injured. She was taken to Jashore General Hospital.

"The robbers have taken some gold ornaments and other valuables. We are trying to identify and arrest them," the officer added.