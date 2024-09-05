Exhume BNP leader Harris Chowdhury's body, do DNA test: HC

The High Court today directed authorities concerned of the government to exhume the body of BNP leader Harris Chowdhury and carry out DNA test in order to ensure his identify.

The HC bench of Justice AKN Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-Ul Islam issued the order following a writ petition filed by Haris Chowdhury's daughter Barrister Samira Tanjim Chowdhury seeking necessary directives, Deputy Attorney General Redwan Ahmed Runjib told The Daily Star.

On January 11, 2022, various media outlets ran reports on Harris's death after his cousin Ashiq Chowdhury in a Facebook post claimed that the BNP leader passed away at a hospital in the UK three and a half months ago, and was buried there.

Quoting his daughter, some media outlets reported that Harris died of post Covid-19 complications in a Dhaka hospital and was buried in the capital.

