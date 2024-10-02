Ex-whip Shamsul among 10 MPs under ACC scanner

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to launch investigations into allegations of abuse of power and amassing illegal wealth against ten former lawmakers, including ex-whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury.

The ACC, led by its Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, initiated these inquiries based on preliminary evidence uncovered by its intelligence unit, ACC deputy director for public relations Aktarul Islam said today.

Among those under scrutiny are Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury Nasim (Feni-1), Ekramul Karim Chowdhury (Noakhali-4), Omor Faruk Chowdhury (Rajshahi-1), Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury (Chattogram-12), MA Zaher (Cumilla-6), Iftiquar Uddin Talukder (Netrokona-3), Fahmi Gulandaz Babel (Mymensingh-10), Hosne Ara (reserved women's seat), and Aftab Uddin Sarker (Nilphamari-1).

The allegations center on the former lawmakers' misuse of power to acquire substantial wealth both domestically and abroad, as well as embezzling funds from development projects and engaging in money laundering.

Additionally, the commission has initiated an inquiry into five others, including Awami League Rangamati district president and former lawmaker Dipankar Talukdar (Rangamati), for allegedly embezzling public funds through a fraudulent project. The four others involved in this inquiry are district AL general secretary Hazi Mohammad Musa Mathabbar, vice-president Brisk Ketu Chakma, vice-president Angsrip Chowdhury, and cultural secretary Remliana Pankhwa.