Ex-telecom minister Raju sued over kidnapping four AL leaders in Narsingdi

Former Post and Telecommunications Minister Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju along with 48 police personnel and 18 others were sued yesterday for allegedly abducting four Awami League leaders in broad daylight in Narsingdi's Raipara upazila.

The case comes seven years after the disappearances, reports our Narsingdi correspondent.

Md Shafiullah, brother of AL leader Habibur Rahman, one of the four victims, filed the case with the Narsingdi Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Sharmin Akhter Pinki ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR), according to court lawyer Rakib Hasan.

Former superintendent of Narsingdi district police Amena Begum, former Raipura circle ASP Belal Hossain, former OC Azharul Islam, and former Raipura upazila nirbahi officer Mohammad Abdullah are among the accused.

According to the case statement, on June 26, 2017, in the presence of locals, law enforcement officers picked up the then Bansgari union AL vice-president Rup Mia, sports secretary Habibur Rahman, AL ward unit president Zakir Hossain, and union Jubo League organising secretary Azizul Islam. The four have been missing since then.

The complainant further alleged that former post and telecommunication minister Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju and his son, Upazila Awami League Joint General Secretary Rajib Ahmed Partho, were directly and indirectly involved in the incident.

Narsingdi CID Superintendent Mahfuza Akhter stated, "We have not yet received a copy of the case. If it was filed today, we will receive it through the post office in 2-3 days."