Ex-state minister Zakir sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent former state minister for primary and mass education, Zakir Hossain, to jail in connection with the murder case of electrician Shamim Hawlader, who was killed in Mohammadpur during the anti-discrimination movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiyak issued the ruling after police produced Zakir in court following a three-day remand.

Police requested that the ex-minister remain in custody until the investigation concludes.

Previously, on October 25, Magistrate Nazmin Akter granted the three-day remand.

Zakir Hossain was arrested by Detective Branch (DB) officers on October 24 from the Mohammadpur area.

Shamim Hawlader, an electrician, was shot in the Mohammadpur Beribadh area on July 20 during the anti-discrimination movement. He was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, where he later died.

The case was subsequently filed by Shamim's cousin, Jakir Hossain, at Mohammadpur Police Station.