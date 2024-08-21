Ex-state minister Tajul, AL leader Ahmed among three arrested

Three people, including former state minister for liberation war affairs Captain (retired) AB Tajul Islam and Awami League Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain, have been arrested in Dhaka last night.

Tajul Islam was arrested from Gulshan, said an official of Detective Branch (Gulshan division).

AL leader Ahmed Hossain and Chattogram port's former chairman rear admiral Mohammad Sohail from Rampura and Banani respectively, an official of DMP media wing confirmed The Daily Star.

Details about the cases in which they were arrested could not be known immediately.