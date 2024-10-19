Ex-state minister Kamal on 3-day remand in JnU student murder case

A Dhaka court today placed former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder on a three-day remand in a case filed over the death of a Jagannath University (JnU) student Ikramul Haque Sajid in August during mass protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Haider Ali passed the order after police produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer in the case, said a court staffer.

A team of Kafrul police arrested him from a house around 12:30am today, said Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station.

On September 7, Ziaul Haque, the victim's father, filed the murder case with Kafrul Police Station against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and 72 others.

According to the case statements, Sajid, student of accounting and information systems at JnU, was shot during an attack by Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka's Mirpur-10 area on August 4.

He was immediately rushed to the Combined Military Hospital in critical condition, where he underwent surgery on his head.

He died at the intensive care unit of the hospital on August 14.