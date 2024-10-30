Ex-state minister and 130 others sued for 2018 election violence in Dinajpur

A case was filed in Dinajpur yesterday against former State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, along with 130 others named as accused, for attempted murder and violations of the Explosive Substances Act.

The complaint, filed by Ishkander Hasan, Vice-President of the Biral municipal BNP, also includes charges against an additional 100 to 150 unidentified individuals associated with the upazila, union, and municipal Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, and Chhatra League.

The case was lodged at the Biral Police Station under sections of the Penal Code of 1860 and the Explosive Substances Act of 1908.

According to the complaint, violence erupted at a polling station at Bishnupur Government Primary School in Ranipukur Union, during the 2018 11th national parliamentary election. Allegedly, the Awami League candidate Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, with directives to disrupt the election, gave orders to leaders and activists from Biral upazila Awami League who vandalised and attacked a BNP election camp, injuring BNP polling agents and committing other acts of violence.

The complaint further states that two explosive cocktails and a petrol bomb were detonated near the election centre, creating anarchy in the area.

The list of accused include former president of Biral upazila AL Abdul Latif, current president Roma Kanta Roy, former general secretary AKM Mostafizur Rahman, and numerous others from various Awami League branches and affiliated organisations.

Biral Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdus Sobur confirmed the filing of the case and stated that two people named as accused, Mohsin and Zainal Abedin, have been arrested and were sent to jail following a court appearance on Wednesday.