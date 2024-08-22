Ex-state minister AB Tajul on 9-day remand in case filed against BNP men

A Brahmanbria court yesterday placed former state minister for liberation war affairs Captain (retd) AB Tajul Islam on a nine-day remand in a case filed over assaulting policemen in the district in 2022.

He was arrested as one of the unnamed accused in the case filed by Bancharampur Police Station against BNP leaders, court inspector Kazi Didarul Islam told our local correspondent.

Brahmanbaria Senior Judicial Magistrate Sadekur Rahman passed the order after police produced him before court seeking a 10-day remand, he said.

No lawyer applied for bail on behalf of the accused during the hearing.

Police arrested Tajul from Banasree area of Dhaka last night.

Tajul was the member of parliament from Brahmanbaria-6 for four consecutive terms since 2008.

Earlier, he became a lawmaker from the same constituency in 1996. In 2009, he became state minister for liberation war affairs after the Hasina-led government came to power. He was also the liberation war affairs secretary of Awami League.

According to police and BNP, on November 19, 2022, Rafiqul Islam Nayan, president of Sonarampur Union Chhatra Dal, was shot dead during a clash between police and Chhatra Dal men near Bancharampur Police Station.

The father of the victim filed a murder case but the court dismissed the case.

On November 20, Bancharampur police filed another case against 117 people, including local BNP leaders and activists, and 100-200 unnamed people for allegedly attacking policemen, obstructing their work and trying to snatch their weapons.