Ex-state minister, 59 others sued over 2016 murder of BNP man in Jashore

A case was filed against 60 people including former state minister Swapan Bhattacharya and his son Shuvo on charge of killing BNP activist Anisur Rahman in Manirampur upazila of Jashore in 2016.

Former Manirampur upazila chairman Amjad Hossain Lavlu, former upazila vice chairman Bachchu, former MP Khan Tipu Sultan's son Sadab, Shyamkur union parishad chairman Alamgir, former chairman of the union Mariuzzaman Moni, the then officer-in-charge of Manirampur Police Station Biplab Kumar Nath, the upazila Awami League president Mahamudul Hasan are among the accused in the case.

Mofizur Rahman, brother of Anisur, filed the case yesterday with the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Imran Ahmed, our Benapole correspondent reports.

The court ordered the current officer-in-charge of Manirampur Police Station to submit a report within the next seven working days regarding the case.

According to the case, the accused attacked Anisur's house and stabbed him in the early hours of November 2, 2016. The then OC Biplab shot Anisur in his leg and abducted him.

The next day, Anisur's family learned that his body was kept in Jashore General Hospital morgue.