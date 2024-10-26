Ex-state minister, 2 former secys placed on remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Zakir Hossain, former state minister for primary and mass education; Mustafa Kamal Uddin, former senior secretary to the home ministry; and Helal Uddin Ahmed, former senior secretary of the local government division, on remand in connection with three murder cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter passed the orders yesterday, said a court staffer.

Zakir was placed on three-day remand in a case filed over the death of one Shamim Howlader, 38, in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on July 20, this year. He was produced before the court with a five-day remand prayer.

On October 18, the victim's cousin Jakir Hossain filed the murder case with Mohammadpur Police Station, accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 67 others.

On Thursday, Zakir was arrested in the case from Mohammadpur. He is not an FIR-named accused.

Meanwhile, Mustafa was put on three-day remand in a case filed over the killing of a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia, in the capital's Paltan area on October 28, 2023.

On September 14, this year, Abbas Ali, a former member of Jubo Dal's Central Committee, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including most of the top leaders of Awami League and several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed persons over Shamim's killing.

Helal, former secretary of the election commission, was placed on a four-day remand in a case filed over the death of BNP activist Mokbul in Paltan on December 7, 2022.

Helal sought justice from the court during yesterday's hearing, claiming innocence.

On September 30, this year, Mahfuzar Rahman, a BNP activist, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 256 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and 700 unnamed persons over the Mokbul's killing.

On Thursday, Mustafa and Helal were arrested in Chattogram. Police subsequently produced them before the Dhaka court with a 10-day remand prayer each.