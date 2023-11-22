Ex-SP Babul's case against 6 PBI officials: HC upholds dismissal verdict

The High Court yesterday upheld a lower court order that dismissed the case filed by former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akhter against PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar and five others on charges of torturing him in custody.

The HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Aminul Islam delivered the verdict after rejecting a revision petition filed by Babul, who is now behind bars in the case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, challenging the trial court judgement of dismissal.

The HC rejected the revision petition of Babul as his allegation against the PBI officials of torturing him in custody was not proved, Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury told The Daily Star.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for Babul while Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury and Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi represented the state during the hearing of the revision petition.

On September 8 last year, Babul lodged the case with a court in Chattogram against Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) head Banaj Kumar Majumdar and five others -- PBI's Chattogram District SP Nazmul Hasan; PBI Ctg metro unit SP Naima Sultana; former investigation officer of Mitu murder case and Officer-in-Charge of CMP Khulshi Police Station Sontosh Kumar Chakma; former PBI inspectors AKM Mohiuddin Selim and PBI Kazi Enayet Kabir on charge of torturing him physically and mentally when he was he was taken into PBI custody before his arrest in the Mitu murder case.