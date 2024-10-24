Ex-senior home ministry secretary Mustafa Kamal arrested in Ctg

Detectives arrested Mustafa Kamal Uddin, former senior secretary of the home ministry, this morning in Chattogram.

A team of detectives arrested him, and he is being transported to Dhaka, Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star.

Mustafa Kamal Uddin has been accused in several cases filed with different police stations, though it has yet to be decided under which case he will be formally shown arrested, according to the DB official.

Mustafa Kamal was appointed as the secretary of the Public Security Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 25, 2017. He retired from service on January 12 last year.

On January 16, 2023, the government reconstituted the board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, making Mustafa Kamal the new chairman.