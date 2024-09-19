Ex-SC justice Manik shown arrested in another murder case

AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, was shown arrested today in another murder case.

The case was filed with Dhanmondi Police Station over the death of 14-year-old Abdul Motaleb in Dhanmondi during the quota reform movement on August 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Khokon Miah, a sub-inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station, submitted an application for showing Manik arrested in the murder case.

Earlier in the day, Manik was produced before the court amid tight security. During the hearing, Manik sought bail on grounds that he was implicated in the case just to harass him.

The court, however, rejected his bail petition and ordered to send him to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

In the case, the victim's father Abdul Matin alleged that his son took part in the protest on August 4 in the city's Dhanmondi area where he was shot dead.

Following the incident, Matin filed the case on August 26 against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Manik and 174 others.

Yesterday, Manik was shown arrested in six cases filed over the murders during the recent quota reform protests.

The cases were filed with Adabor, Lalbagh and Badda police stations.

Border Guard Bangladesh arrested Manik when he was fleeing to India through the Dona border of Kanaighat upazila on the night of August 23.

The following day, Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Alamgir Hossain showed Manik arrested under Section 54 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and sent him to jail.

Police then filed a case over an 'attempt to enter India illegally' under the Passport Act at Kanaighat Police Station.