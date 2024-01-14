Ex-Rohingya community leader stabbed dead

A former Rohingya community leader was stabbed to death allegedly by armed militants inside a refugee camp of Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar Thursday night.

Rahim Ullah, 35, a former community leader of Block M 27 of Camp-20, was killed by the members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), said police.

"A group of 10/12 Arsa members called Rahim out of the house inside Camp 20 and stabbed him to death," said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station.

Later, his body was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy, the police official said.

Rahim, a listed criminal, was absconding in several cases, including a case filed over assaulting police, he added.

Police are trying to arrest the killers, the OC said.

According to locals, Rahim left Arsa around five months ago and went into hiding.

Members of Arsa visited his house in search of him several times, they added.