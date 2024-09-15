Ex-public administration minister Farhad arrested

Former Public Administration minister Farhad Hossain was arrested from Dhaka's Eskaton area last night.

A Rab team arrested him and he was being handed over to police, said Mahfuz Imtiaz, officer-in-charge of Adabar Police Station.

Farhad Hossain was arrested in a case filed over the death of garment worker Rubel during the mass protest on August 5.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed the murder case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly took part in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were protesting at Ring Road in the Adabor area on August 5.

Rubel suffered critical bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital after two days, the statement said.