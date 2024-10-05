Ex-principal secy at PMO Abul Kalam Azad arrested

The detective branch (DB) of police today arrested Abul Kalam Azad, former principal secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), from the Kalabagan area in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional commissioner (DB) Rezaul Karim Mallik confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Detectives arrested him from his hiding place in the capital where he had been staying since the fall of the Awami League government, the DB chief said without providing details.