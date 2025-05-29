Ex-Narayanganj mayor Ivy sent back to jail after remand

Former Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) mayor Salina Hayat Ivy was returned to Kashimpur Central Women's Jail this afternoon after completing a two-day police remand in connection with a murder case.

She was produced before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Shamsur Rahman earlier in the day.

After the hearing, the court ordered her return to prison.

Inspector Kaium Khan of the district court police said Ivy had been placed on remand for interrogation over the killing of garment worker Minarul Islam during last year's anti-discrimination student movement in Siddhirganj.

After the remand period ended, she was brought before the court and subsequently sent back to jail on the magistrate's orders.

On Tuesday, Ivy was transferred from jail to the office of the Superintendent of Police and later interrogated at the Detective Branch (DB) office.

Police had initially sought a seven-day remand, but Judicial Magistrate Noor Mohsin granted two days. Ivy had joined the remand hearing virtually from Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur on Sunday.

Minarul Islam died of gunshot wounds on July 20 last year amid the student-led anti-discrimination movement.

She was formally named an accused in the Minarul murder case on September 3 and was arrested from her residence in Deobhog, Narayanganj, on the morning of May 9.

Police said Ivy has been named in at least six cases filed over deaths and injuries during the July–August student protests. In addition to the Minarul case, she has also been arrested in two other cases.

Meanwhile, Ivy -- also a former senior vice-president of the Narayanganj district unit of the Awami League -- has filed a bail petition in the District and Sessions Judge's Court.

Her counsel, Advocate Awlad Hossain, submitted the petition on Tuesday. The court has scheduled the bail hearing for June 2.