Ex-MP Sumon arrested, put on remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, a former independent lawmaker, on a five-day remand in a case filed over the shooting of Jubo Dal leader Ridoy Mia on July 19 in Dhaka's Mirpur area during the uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain passed the order after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a sub-inspector working at the court.

During yesterday's hearing, pro-BNP lawyers hurled abuse at Sumon in the courtroom. He was silent during the whole hearing.

After the proceedings, he was seen apologising to pro-BNP lawyers' leader Omar Faruq Faruqi, said witnesses.

Lawyer Morshed Hossain Shahin, who defended Sumon, was assaulted by a "pro-BNP lawyer" yesterday noon while he was briefing journalists about the hearing in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

A video clip of the assault was making the rounds in social media.

"A pro-BNP lawyer struck Shahin on his head on the CMM Court premises before journalists around 12:30pm. This is second time we were attacked for defending our clients," said an Awami League-backed lawyer.

"We have rights to defend our clients in court. We are being harassed in various ways for attending court proceedings," he added.

Ridoy filed the case on September 23 with Mirpur Model Police Station and named 50 individuals, including Sumon and several senior Awami League leaders.

Sumon was arrested in the city's Mirpur early yesterday.

Shortly before his arrest, around 1:15am, he posted on his verified Facebook page, stating, "I am going with the police. Will see you at the court. Pray for me."

Sumon was elected as an independent MP from Habiganj-4 in the last general election, defeating Awami League candidate Md Mahbub Ali, former state minister for civil aviation and tourism, by nearly one lakh votes.

Sumon, a Supreme Court lawyer, was expelled from Jubo League central committee in 2021.

He became a public figure for sharing his views on financial crime, corruption, and other issues.