Rab arrested former Awami League lawmaker from Khulna-4 constituency Abdus Salam Murshedy from Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area tonight.

A team of Rab arrested him in a case filed over the attack and killing at Khulna's Fultala area in 2022, said an official of Rab's Legal and Media wing.

Salam Murshedy was also the senior vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation.