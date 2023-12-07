Ex-MP Poton gets bail in Tk 582cr graft case

Former lawmaker Kamrul Ashraf Khan (Poton), also owner of M/S Poton Traders, and four others yesterday got ad-interim bail from a Dhaka court in a graft case.

The case was filed on November 26 on charges of misappropriating 72,000 tonnes of government-imported urea fertiliser, valued at Tk 582 crore, during transportation.

The other accused are M/S Poton Traders employees, including its general manager.

Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Kader of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court granted them bail till January 15, 2024, after they surrendered before it.

According to a Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) investigation report, the corporation had an agreement with Poton Traders to deliver 3.93 lakh tonnes of urea imported from the Middle East to government warehouses in FY22. However, the contractor never delivered 72,000 tonnes of fertiliser, the report says.

The prosecution will challenge the bail order with the higher court, said ACC Assistant Director (prosecution) Aminul Islam.