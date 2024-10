Umme Fatema Nazma Begum alias Sheuly Azad, a former Awami League lawmaker from women's reserved seat, was arrested from Dhaka's Niketon area last night.

A team of detectives arrested her, said Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of detective branch of DMP.

Detectives handed her over to Brahmanbaria police as she was accused in several cases in the district, he said.