Former lawmaker from Chattogram-6 ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury was arrested from Brahmanbaria bordering area last night.

A team of Border Guard Bangladesh arrested him as he was trying to flee to India illegally through Akhaura border, Sariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB confirmed it.

Fazle Karim was wanted in several cases filed with different police stations in Chattogram, police said.