Ex-MP Dabirul Islam held

Police arrested former Thakurgaon-2 lawmaker Md Dabirul Islam in an extortion case early yesterday.

Dabirul was held at a house at Ruhea village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, said police.

Ruhea Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahidur Rahman said Habibul Islam, a local BNP activist, filed the case with Baliadangi Police Station against the lawmaker and others on September 3.

Meanwhile, a Thakurgaon court rejected Dabirul's bail petition and sent him to jail.

Dabirul Islam was elected MP from the constituency for seven terms.