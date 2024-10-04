Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Fri Oct 4, 2024 01:26 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 01:57 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ex-MP Dabirul Islam held

Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Fri Oct 4, 2024 01:26 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 01:57 AM
Photo: BSS

Police arrested former Thakurgaon-2 lawmaker Md Dabirul Islam in an extortion case early yesterday.

Dabirul was held at a house at Ruhea village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ruhea Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahidur Rahman said Habibul Islam, a local BNP activist, filed the case with Baliadangi Police Station against the lawmaker and others on September 3.

Meanwhile, a Thakurgaon court rejected Dabirul's bail petition and sent him to jail.

Dabirul Islam was elected MP from the constituency for seven terms.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৫ সংস্কার কমিশন গঠন করে প্রজ্ঞাপন

বৃহস্পতিবার প্রজ্ঞাপন প্রকাশ করেছে মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নারী টি-২০ বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

বাংলাদেশের পরম আরাধ্য জয়ের ম্যাচে নাহিদার উইকেটের ‘সেঞ্চুরি’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে