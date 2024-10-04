Ex-MP Dabirul Islam held
Police arrested former Thakurgaon-2 lawmaker Md Dabirul Islam in an extortion case early yesterday.
Dabirul was held at a house at Ruhea village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, said police.
Ruhea Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahidur Rahman said Habibul Islam, a local BNP activist, filed the case with Baliadangi Police Station against the lawmaker and others on September 3.
Meanwhile, a Thakurgaon court rejected Dabirul's bail petition and sent him to jail.
Dabirul Islam was elected MP from the constituency for seven terms.
