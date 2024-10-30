Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 30, 2024 01:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 01:15 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ex-Mirpur DC Jasim first among ICT accused to be produced at court

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 30, 2024 01:05 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 01:15 PM

Former deputy commissioner (DC) of Mirpur Division Jasim Uddin will be produced before the International Crimes Tribunal today, making him the first accused person to be brought to the docket of the court investigating the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Sheikh Hasina regime.

Gazi MH Tamim, prosecutor for the court, briefed reporters at the tribunal's premises.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"This court had issued an arrest warrant for Jasim on October 24, 2024. He was among 17 against whom arrest warrants were sought," he said.

"Accordingly, the police arrested him from Rangpur. He was named in several complaints in the July-August massacre," said Tamim.

Jasim is an accused in one case filed with the ICT.

On August 13, under an executive order from the president, Deputy Secretary Md Mahbur Rahman Sheikh issued a notice reassigning Jasim Uddin to the office of the DIG in Rangpur Range.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
খালেদা জিয়া
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

খালেদা জিয়ার বিরুদ্ধে রাষ্ট্রদ্রোহসহ ১১ মামলা হাইকোর্টে বাতিল

আজ বৃহস্পতিবার বিচারপতি এ কে এম আসাদুজ্জামান ও বিচারপতি সৈয়দ এনায়েত হোসেনের সমন্বয়ে গঠিত হাইকোর্ট বেঞ্চ এ রায় দেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘আমি নিশ্চিত অমিত শাহই দায়ী’

৪১ মিনিট আগে