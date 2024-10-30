Ex-Mirpur DC Jasim first among ICT accused to be produced at court

Former deputy commissioner (DC) of Mirpur Division Jasim Uddin will be produced before the International Crimes Tribunal today, making him the first accused person to be brought to the docket of the court investigating the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Sheikh Hasina regime.

Gazi MH Tamim, prosecutor for the court, briefed reporters at the tribunal's premises.

"This court had issued an arrest warrant for Jasim on October 24, 2024. He was among 17 against whom arrest warrants were sought," he said.

"Accordingly, the police arrested him from Rangpur. He was named in several complaints in the July-August massacre," said Tamim.

Jasim is an accused in one case filed with the ICT.

On August 13, under an executive order from the president, Deputy Secretary Md Mahbur Rahman Sheikh issued a notice reassigning Jasim Uddin to the office of the DIG in Rangpur Range.