Ex-minister’s son held with gun, ammo

The son of a former minister was arrested in Pabna's Ishwardi early yesterday on charges of attacking a student-led mass protest on August 4.

Shirhan Sherif Tomal, son of former land minister late Shamsur Rahman Sherif Dilu, was detained from a house in Alobag area under Ishwardi municipality.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Rab-12 (Pabna camp) conducted the drive in the early hours, according to a press release.

During the drive, Rab also seized a foreign-made pistol, a magazine, and four rounds of bullets from his private car.

Tomal is a key accused in a case filed with Ishwardi Police Station for attacking students and protesters on August 4 that left many injured.

Besides, Tomal is also accused in five other cases, the Rab press release said.

The arrestee has been handed over to police for necessary legal measures, the press release added.