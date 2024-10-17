Ex-ministers Sadhan and Razzaque, ex-home secy Jahangir Alam shown arrested

Former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, former home secretary Jahangir Alam and former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque were shown arrested today in two cases filed with Mohammadpur and Adabor police stations.

Sadhan and Jahangir were shown arrested in a case filed for attempting to kill Ismail Kayesh alias Faisal during the quota reform movement on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after Investigation Officer Rakib Hasan, a sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station, produced Jahangir and Sadhan before the court and submitted an application in this regard.

Ismail Kayesh, an employee of a non-government organisation, was shot and injured at Mohammadpur area during the protests.

On September 24, the victim filed a case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Sadhan, Jahangir and 56 others with Mohammadpur Police Station.

Members of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Sadhan from the capital's Bashundhara residential area on October 3.

Detectives arrested Jahangir Alam, former secretary of the Election Commission, from Dhaka's Gulshan area on October 1.

Meanwhile, Abdur Razzaque was shown arrested in a case filed over the death of a garment worker, Md Rubel, on Adabor Ring Road during the quota reform movement on August 5.

The same magistrate passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Rezaul Karim, an inspector of Adabor Police Station, produced Abdur Razzaque before his court and submitted an application in this regard.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed the murder case with the police station against Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly took part in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were protesting on Ring Road in Adabor on August 5.

Rubel suffered bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital two days later, the statement said.

Earlier, former public administration minister Farhad Hossain was placed on a five-day remand for interrogation in the same case.

Police arrested Razzaque from Eskaton area on October 14.

Later, he was placed on a two-day remand in a case filed over the death of a trader, Abdul Wadud, in Dhaka's New Market area during quota reform protests on July 19.