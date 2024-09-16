Ex-ministers Asaduzzaman Noor, Mahbub Ali sent to jail in murder case

A Dhaka court today sent former minister for cultural affairs Asaduzzaman Noor and former state minister for civil aviation and tourism M Mahbub Ali to jail in a case filed over the death of hotel staffer Siam Sarder, 17, in Dhaka's Mirpur area during quota reform movement on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharrof Hossain passed the order around 3:50pm after police produced them before the court, seeking confinement in jail in the case, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Noor, a prominent theatre activist, from Bailey Road and Mahbub Ali from Segunbagicha in Dhaka last night.

On September 4, Sohag Sarder, 45, father of the victim, filed the murder case with the court against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and 113 others.

In the case, Noor is an FIR-named accused and Mahbub Ali was shown arrested later.