Ex-minister Shajahan placed on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed former shipping minister Shajahan Khan on a seven-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the death of 14-year-old Abdul Motaleb in the city's Dhanmondi area on August 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed passed the order at 4:36pm after investigation officer Khokon Mia, a sub-inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station, produced him before the court seeking 10-day remand in the case.

A sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

Shajahan, 75, also Awami League presidium member, was arrested in Dhanmondi early today.

On August 26, Abdul Motin, father of Motaleb, filed the murder case with Dhanmondi Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 175 others.