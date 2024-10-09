Ex-minister Saber freed after getting bail in 6 cases

Former minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury walked out of jail yesterday, hours after being granted bail in connection to six cases.

Later, police released the Awami League leader from the lockup of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court (CMM) of Dhaka around 6:30pm, said court sources.

Earlier in the day, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman granted bail to Saber, ex-environment, forest, and climate change minister and former Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-9, in two cases filed with Paltan Model Police Station, including one filed over the death of BNP activist Mokbul on December 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan granted his bail in four cases filed with Khilgaon Police Station, including those filed over the killing of Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal leader Hasan Mahmud on July 31 this year, and the custodial death of former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Nuruzzaman Jonny in January 2015.

The development came a day after he was placed on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of BNP activist Mokbul on December 7, 2022.

Yesterday, police produced him before court, saying he fell ill during remand.

According to the police forwarding report submitted before the court, Saber was not able to answer any questions during the police interrogation.

It was learned he is suffering from physical illness and heart disease.

On Monday, Saber was assaulted on the premises of the CMM court while he was being taken out of a remand hearing.

Witnesses said that as Saber was being taken to a lockup of the CMM Court, at least three people were throwing punches at him. Eggs were also hurled at the former minister.

Several police personnel were seen pushing the attackers away, they added.

A video clip of the assault was also making the rounds on social media.

Saber Hossain was arrested from the city's Gulshan area on Sunday.

On September 30, Mahfuzar Rahman, a BNP activist, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 256 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Saber, and 700 unnamed people over the killing of Mokbul.