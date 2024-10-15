Ex-minister Razzaque arrested

Former agriculture minister and Awami League lawmaker for Tangail-1 Abdur Razzaque was arrested in Dhaka yesterday evening.

Md Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Media and Public Relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, in a text message, said Razzaque, also the then ruling party's presidium member, was arrested from the capital's Eskaton area.

Several cases were filed against him following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.

He was not seen in public since Hasina left the country for India.

Abdur Razzaque was first elected as member of parliament from Tangail-1 in 2001.

With Hasina in power, he served as the minister of food and disaster management from 2009 to 2012 and then as minister of food until 2013.

After the 2014 national election, he served as the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on finance.

Razzaque was then the minister of agriculture from 2018 to 2023.