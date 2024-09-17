Ex-minister Nurul Islam Sujan's 3-day remand stayed; shown arrested in another case

A Dhaka court today stayed its remand order for former railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan in a case filed over the death of a student, Imran Hossain, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on August 5.

The stay order came this afternoon hours after the court placed the former minister on a three-day remand in the murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the order when Nurul Islam's lawyer told the court that the accused had secured High Court bail and submitted the relevant documents. Then the court stayed its previous order.

The accused was then shown arrested in another murder case filed with Jatrabari Police Station. However, details of the case could not be known immediately.

Earlier in the day, Md Shah Alam Miah, a sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station and the investigation officer of the case filed over the student's death, produced Nurul Islam before the court seeking a five-day remand.

The IO said Nurul Islam was involved with the incident of August 5, and so he needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident and whereabouts of other fugitives responsible for committing such offences.

Claiming himself innocent, Nurul Islam told the court that he was not involved with the murder. He sought bail and cancellation of the remand prayer.

Victim's mother Kohinur Akhter on September 1 filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Nurul Islam, former law minister Shafique Ahmed, former attorney general AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court lawyer Tania Amir and 292 others with Jatrabari Police Station in this regard.

Former deputy attorney general Motaher Hossain Sazu, prosecutors of International Crimes Tribunal Muklesur Rahman Badal and Syed Haider Ali, former information adviser to the former prime minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Shahriyar Kabir, chief executive officer and editor of Ekattor TV Mozammel Haque Babu and senior journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul are among the accused.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, AL leader Amir Hossain Amu, Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Party chairman (Manju) Anwar Hossain Manju, former ministers Mohammad Ali Arafat, Tajul Islam and former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku have also been made accused in the case.

According to the case statement, the complainant alleged that her son Imran participated in the quota reform movement on August 5 and was shot around 9:00am when he was crossing the Jatrabari Police Station. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.