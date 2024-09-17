Ex-minister Nurul Islam Sujan put on 3-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed former railways minister advocate Md Nurul Islam Sujon on a three-day remand in a case filed over the death of a student, Imran Hossain, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the order after Md Shah Alam Miah, a sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a five-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Nurul Islam was involved with the incident, and he needs to be remanded to find out the vital clues about the incident and whereabouts of other fugitives responsible for committing such offences.

Claiming himself innocent, Nurul Islam told the court that he was not involved with the murder. He sought bail and cancellation of the remand prayer.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed him on remand for quizzing about the killing.

Victim's mother Kohinur Akhter on September 1 filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Nurul Islam, former law minister Shafique Ahmed, former attorney general AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court lawyer Tania Amir and 292 with Jatrabari Police Station in this regard.

Former deputy attorney general Motaher Hossain Sazu, prosecutors of International Crimes Tribunal Muklesur Rahman Badal and Syed Haider Ali, former information adviser to the former prime minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Shahriyar Kabir, chief executive officer and editor of Ekattor TV Mozammel Haque Babu and senior journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul are among the accused.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, AL leader Amir Hossain Amu, Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Party chairman (Manju) Anwar Hossain Manju, former ministers Mohammad Ali Arafat, Tajul Islam and former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku have also been made accused in the case.

According to the case statement, the complainant alleged that her son Imran Hossain participated in the quota reform movement on August 5 and was shot around 9:00am when he was crossing Jatrabari Police Station. Later he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him dead.