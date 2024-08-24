Ex-minister Muktadir sued over madrasa student murder

A case has been filed against 26 identified and 300 unidentified people, including former housing and public works minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, in connection with the murder of madrasa student Md Hussain Ahmed around three years back.

Mohammad Mozaffar, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, confirmed that the victim's sister Tania Akter filed the case last night.

Hussain, a student of Jamia Islamia Yunusia Madrasa, was killed allegedly by accomplices of the then MP RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury. Madrasa students were attacked on March 27, 2021 while protesting the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The attackers used firearms and other lethal weapons.

Hussain was shot on the right side of his head and was declared dead when taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

Some of the identified individuals included Brahmanbaria district unit Chhatra League president Robeul Hossain Rubel; general secretary and former upazila chairman Shahadat Hossain Shuvon; municipal unit Awami League general secretary Rafiqul Islam; Chhatra League former VP Hasan Sarwar; district unit Swechchhasebak league president Lokman Hossain and district Awami League deputy office secretary Sujan Dutta; former minister's personal assistant Musa Ansari and Sadar Upazila Awami League general secretary Mahbub Rahman's, among others.

The case file also notes that it was not possible to take any legal action due to non-cooperation of police and civil administration, alongside fear of repercussions.