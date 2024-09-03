Ex-minister Muktadir sued in abduction case in Brahmanbaria

The case alleges that Muktadir, nine others abducted and killed BNP activist in 2012

A case was filed was filed last night in Brahmanbaria against former housing and public works minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury and nine others over the abduction and disappearance of BNP activist Atiqul Islam in 2012.

According to the case statement, the accused killed Atiqul after abducting him, and his body has not yet been found.

Nasima Islam, Atiqul's wife, filed the case with Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station last night.

The case names 10 individuals: the former minister's two personal assistants MAH Mahbub Alam and Abu Musa Ansari, his close associate Hamdu Miah, businessmanSalim Miah and his brother Jasim Miah, Kazipara Five Star Club general secretary and former banker Ataur Rahman Bhuiya Shahin, Abul Kashem, Jilani and Zakir Miah.

The case also accuses seven to eight unnamed individuals.

Atiqul Islam, son of late Mominul Islam and a resident of Kazipara in Brahmanbaria municipality, has been missing since October 13, 2012.

According to the case statement, a land dispute between Atiqul and businessman Salim Miah, a resident of Kazipara, escalated in 2011. Salim, allegedly under the instruction of then-MP Muktadir Chowdhury, filed a case against Atiqul with Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station on October 17, 2011.

On October 13, 2012, around 3:00pm several of the accused arrived at Atiqul's house in two white microbuses and asked him to accompany them to Muktadir's residence. When Atiqul stepped outside, he was allegedly abducted by Muktadir's personal assistant Abu Musa Ansari and others.

Atiqul's family attempted to file a complaint at Sadar Police Station, but the police allegedly refused to accept the case due at Muktadir's intervention.

The case alleged that Atiqul was taken to a secluded location, tortured to death, and his body was dumped.

When contacted, Mohammand Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, told The Daily Star that the complaint was registered as an FIR. Inspector Mohammad Humayun Kabir was ordered to investigate the incident.

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, the former lawmaker from Brahmanbaria-3 constituency and ex-minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury has been in hiding.

Five cases including three murder cases have been filed against him in Brahmanbaria so far.