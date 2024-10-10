Ex-minister Mannan gets bail

A Sunamganj court yesterday granted bail to former planning minister MA Mannan in a case filed over the attacks on protesters during the student-led mass uprising in the district.

District and Sessions Judge Md Hemayet Uddin passed the order on Tk 20,000 bond, considering the former Sunamganj-3 lawmaker's age and health.

Mannan's lawyer Abdul Hamid confirmed it and said the former minister is seriously ill.

"We filed the bail petition on Tuesday and the court today [Wednesday] granted his bail given his health condition."

Earlier in the day, lawyers caused chaos inside the courtroom over the bail hearing, and the judge left the courtroom.