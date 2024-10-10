Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:05 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:29 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ex-minister Mannan gets bail

Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:05 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:29 AM
Planning Minister MA Mannan
Planning Minister MA Mannan

A Sunamganj court yesterday granted bail to former planning minister MA Mannan in a case filed over the attacks on protesters during the student-led mass uprising in the district.

District and Sessions Judge Md Hemayet Uddin passed the order on Tk 20,000 bond, considering the former Sunamganj-3 lawmaker's age and health.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mannan's lawyer Abdul Hamid confirmed it and said the former minister is seriously ill.

"We filed the bail petition on Tuesday and the court today [Wednesday] granted his bail given his health condition."

Earlier in the day, lawyers caused chaos inside the courtroom over the bail hearing, and the judge left the courtroom. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ভারত

রতন টাটা মারা গেছেন

তার বয়স হয়েছিল ৮৬ বছর।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ডিসি নিয়োগে দুর্নীতির অভিযোগ তদন্তে উপদেষ্টা কমিটি

৪৫ মিনিট আগে