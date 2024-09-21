Ex-minister MA Mannan sent to jail

Some Sunamganj students block road seeking his release

A Sunamganj court yesterday sent former planning minister MA Mannan to jail in a case filed over the attack on students during the protests on August 4.

Mannan was arrested by police on Thursday evening from his village in Sunamganj.

Sunamganj Judicial Magistrate Farhan Sadique passed the order after police produced him before the court.

On September 2, a person named Hafiz Uddin filed the case with Sunamganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile, some students in Shantiganj upazila blocked Sylhet-Sunamganj highway for 30 minutes in the morning, protesting Mannan's arrest.

They claimed Mannan is a politician with clean image and supported the students' uprising. They also claimed Mannan was accused in the case over political rivalry.