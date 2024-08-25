Ex-minister Golam Dastagir Gazi arrested

Former Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi was arrested in Dhaka's Shantinagar area early today.

Police arrested him from a house in Pirergoli area around 3:00am, said Mollah Mohammad Khalid Hussain, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.

Golam Dastagir was kept at DB office as the police station is badly damaged following recent violence, the OC said, adding that a group of people besieged the house after knowing his location there.

On information, police rushed there and arrested him, he said.

Golam Dastagir is accused in a case filed in Narayanganj, the OC added.