Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 25, 2024 10:37 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 10:55 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ex-minister Golam Dastagir Gazi arrested

Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 25, 2024 10:37 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 10:55 AM
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Former Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi was arrested in Dhaka's Shantinagar area early today.

Police arrested him from a house in Pirergoli area around 3:00am, said Mollah Mohammad Khalid Hussain, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Golam Dastagir was kept at DB office as the police station is badly damaged following recent violence, the OC said, adding that a group of people besieged the house after knowing his location there.

On information, police rushed there and arrested him, he said.

Golam Dastagir is accused in a case filed in Narayanganj, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সীমিত আকারে খুলে দেওয়া হয়েছে কাপ্তাই বাঁধের ১৬টি স্পিলওয়ে

১৬টি স্পিলওয়ে ছয় ইঞ্চি পরিমাণ খুলে দেওয়ায় প্রতি সেকেন্ডে নয় হাজার সিএফএস পানি নিষ্কাশিত হচ্ছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এক মাসেরও বেশি সময় পর মেট্রোরেল চালু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification