Ex-minister Faruk Khan placed on two-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Lt Col (retd) Mohammad Faruk Khan, former minister of civil aviation and tourism, on a two-day remand in a case filed over the killing of BNP activist Mokbul in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 7, 2022.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order after Investigation Officer Nazmul Hasan, also sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced him with a 10-day remand prayer.

Before that, he was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.

In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused was directly involved in the killing. So, he needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident.

The defence submitted an application, seeking bail along with the cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their client was implicated in the case just to harass him.

Upon hearing, the magistrate dismissed the defence pleas and placed him on a two-day remand for questioning about the incident.

On September 30, Abbas Ali, a former member of Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal central committee, filed the murder case against 256 people, including top Awami League leaders and several police officials, and 400 unnamed persons.

A team from Rapid Action Battalion detained him from his cantonment residence in Dhaka early today. Later, he was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Faruk Khan is a former lawmaker from Gopalganj-1 constituency and a presidium member of the AL.