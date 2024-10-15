Ex-minister Faruk Khan arrested in Dhaka

Crime & Justice
Law enforcers arrested Lt Col (retd) Mohammad Faruk Khan, former minister of civil aviation and tourism, from his cantonment residence in Dhaka early today.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion detained him and later him handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Additional Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallick confirmed the matter.

Faruk Khan is a former lawmaker from Gopalganj-1 constituency and a presidium member of the Awami League.

He has been made accused in multiple cases related to casualties during the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement.

