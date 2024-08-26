Ex-minister Dastagir Gazi, Golap arrested

Former Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and Awami League Central Publicity and Publications Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap were arrested in Dhaka yesterday.

Police arrested Golam Dastagir from a house in Pirergoli area of Shantinagar in the capital around 3:00am, said Mollah Mohammad Khalid Hussain, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.

Golam Dastagir was kept at the DB office as the Paltan Police Station remains badly damaged after it was vandalised during the recent violence, the OC said. "A group of people besieged the house after knowing his location there. On information, police rushed there and arrested him," he added.

He is accused in a case filed in Narayanganj, the OC added.

Gazi Group Chairman, Golam Dastagir Gazi, an industrialist turned politician, was elected from Narayanganj-1 for four consecutive terms.

For his contributions in the Liberation War, he was honoured with the heroic title 'Bir Protik', the fourth-highest gallantry award in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, police detained Abdus Sobhan Golap in the capital's Nakhalpara area in the afternoon.

He was picked for interrogation around 2:45pm, said Mobarak Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station.

Golap is a former lawmaker from Madaripur-3 constituency.

He lost his seat to independent candidate Tahmina Begum in the last general election.

In February last year, a writ was filed at the High Court seeking direction to investigate the allegation that Golap purchased nine houses in New York for $4 million.