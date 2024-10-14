Ex-minister Anisul on 2-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed former law minister Anisul Huq on a two-day remand in a case filed over the death of BNP activist Al Amin Hossain in Dhaka's Badda area during the mass uprising on August 5.

With this, Anisul has been put on a total of 32 days' remand in various cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after police produced him with a seven-day remand prayer in the case filed with Badda Police Station, said a court staffer.

On September 18, Monihar Begum, mother of the victim, filed the case with the court against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 29 others.

The court then directed the officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station to register it as the first information report (FIR).

On August 13, Anisul was arrested in the city's Sadarghat area.