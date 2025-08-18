Ex-UP member held over rape in Jamalpur

According to police and locals, the incident took place around 10:30pm last Wednesday

Police arrested a former union parishad member for allegedly raping a woman in Melandah upazila of Jamalpur.

The accused, Bhanu Mia, 50, was detained from a village in the upazila last night, hours after the victim filed a case with Melandah Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

According to police and locals, the incident took place around 10:30pm last Wednesday when the woman was alone at home.

Later, she disclosed the incident to her family and filed a case following their advice.

Confirming the arrest, Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Melandah Police Station, said Bhanu will be sent to jail through the court today.